DEBUTING with law enforcement some 36 years ago, Senior Constable Colin "Col" Clunes was the centre of public attention in Cudal on Thursday, in what he described as a "very emotional" departure. His last day of active service with the NSW Police force, local residents, school children and Mr Clune's loved ones were joined by dozens of his colleagues from across the Central West Region. Gathering in droves to farewell the small town's long-serving officer, Mr Clunes has made the decision to hang his hat up and finally settle into retirement. "It feels very emotional, it's a big thing," Mr Clunes said. "It's been exciting leading up [to today] and also very scary with not knowing what to expect from here on, but I've been doing shift work for 36 years and it's been getting harder. So, actually having weekends to be able to spend time with the family and accept an invitation to a barbecue, that will be good." Described by Acting Superintendent, Luke Rankin as the perfect representative of the role, the difficulties of Mr Clune's milestone didn't go unnoticed. "Col is the quintessential country cop - his ties to this Cudal township and the surrounds is unbreakable," he said. "And when you've been doing this for 30-something years, it's hard to step away from. I'm sure that Col is going to be emotional when this sinks in - just moving away from the police and the blue - it's a sort of Brotherhood being part of [the police force]." Forming a guard of honour on either side of the police station's pathway, Mr Clunes and his wife marched hand-in-hand behind the bagpiper, as crowd-goers saluted the retiring officer. Prior to jumping in the patrol car toward the guard's end, children from the local primary and preschool also raised their hands to in a display of respect for their hometown's well-known patrolman. "Cudal has been great, it's a different style of policing here where you're not a slave to the radio and you can actually spend time with people in the community," Mr Clunes said. "And I like being in amongst the kids, I love kids. So, it's great having all them all here today, because they're our future. They're the ones we're here to look after." While he'll remain in the Cabonne Shire for a little while longer, Mr Clunes said he has plans to spend more time with his grandchildren and will eventually head down to the Central Coast, where he looks forward to "a bit of fishing and winding down." "I think his immediate plan is just to take a breath and just let it all sink in," Mr Rankin said. "He does have some plans for travel and things like that, but he'll need a bit of time just to let it soak in and decompress before really relaxing and taking that time to himself." Vicki Clunes said her husband had also earned a well-earned break, though, Mr Clunes duly noted the tough years his partner's done alongside him. "My family, they've been a rock all the way through," he said. "The kids have always accepted what I am and what I do and I spent a lot of time away over the years when I was doing tactical policing and and training and whatnot - Vicki's had to look after the kids all of the time. "So, now it's my turn to give back; and I've got time to do that now." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

