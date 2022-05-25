news, local-news,

A woman has reportedly been sexually assaulted during a late night attack in Orange. On Wednesday, May 25, police received a report that a 30-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man on William Street at about 1.30am. Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation. Police cordoned off the area, while forensic police were spotted at the scene throughout the day. As inquiries continue, anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, has dash cam footage, or information that may assist police with their inquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

