In a time of need, the bush will never let you down. And if there's ever been proof of that, you only have to look at the last month to understand the concept of mates supporting mates. Last Wednesday, Royce's Big Walk, organised by former Penrith Panthers premiership winning hooker Rocye Simmons, made it's way to Carcoar. The generosity of those present at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange was unbelievable as a lamb named 'Bar Bar' was sold by Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs legend Terry Lamb for $1100. Next up was Kurt Fearnley's 'Kurt' which went for $1500 before Royce's own lamb was auctioned off at a cost of $1500. To put that in perspective, The Land reported on May 11 that 'at Ballarat's Central Victoria Livestock Exchange on Tuesday, 32,100 were lambs which sold to a top of $298 for heavy export lambs, while store lambs hit $180'. "That's what this community is, everybody knows each other, everybody helps each other out and that's what it's all for," Mr Lamb said. "That's what friendship is, I met Royce in the state of origin team in early 1980s, we went on tour together in '86 and you become best friends when you live with each other for three months. We got up to some stupid things, we drank almost everyday but that's what friendship does in sport, sport brings everyone together." For Fearnley, who grew up in Carcoar, the support of the bush didn't surprise him at all. He's a man whose overcome his own adversity, and credits the community for being able to live out his dreams as a paralympian. "It's pretty overwhelming the amount of support Royce gets out here, you can see it in his face that it was a little bit of surprise but I know these blokes, these blokes are generous with its community and it gave me so much over those first ten years of wheelchair racing," he said. "The heart and soul of the bush is mostly people looking after people. "I wouldn't question the level of support, Royce is one of the truly decent people in sport, I think everyone recognises that and wants to do something you see the impact he had on the field and the way he looks after people. I remember as a little kid ... watching him play and you saw there was someone with true work ethic and was willing to get out there and do what was needed to be done. "It never surprises me how much this community digs in." Along with the sheep sold, a Penrith Panthers jersey was auctioned off and donated back to be sold off again. "People paying $1500 - $2000 for a sheep and then donating it straight back to be sold again, that's the beauty of the bush, there's so much generosity and it's nice to come back and see it again," Fearnley added. Simmon's reaction after the sale said it all. A man struggling to hold back tears after witnessing one of the great shows of generosity. "I didn't expect this. This is unreal," he said. Support from the bush hasn't been limited to Royce though. Significant hardships have come the way of Andrew Regan from Orange Emus and Nathan Stapleton from Boorowa Rugby Club. 'Reegs' suffered a severe spinal injury playing for the Emus and as expected, support has been phenomenal. Currently, donation figures for the Regan family sit at $371,382 after 21 days being online. For Stapleton, $157,510 has been raised on his gofundme page after the former NRL player suffered a similar spinal injury playing against West Wyalong. NSW Waratahs have also joined in with support, auctioning off match-worn, signed Indigenous jerseys from its 32-20 win against the Highlanders last weekend. Proceeds will go towards the Rally for Reegs campaign and Nathan Stapleton. That auction is currently live and can be found on the NSW Waratahs Facebook page.

