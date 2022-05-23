sport, local-sport,

It's a new week and a new column at the Central Western Daily and you can find it here every Monday afternoon for the rest of the Peter McDonald Premiership season. The Peter McDonald Premiership is six rounds in and there's already one name that looks to be eclipsing the rest: Desmond 'Desi' Doolan. Fast, nimble and more than capable of a four pointer - that's Desi. With 11 tries to his name, Doolan has jumped well clear on the first grade try-scorers list, sitting five ahead of Orange CYMS' Joey Lasagavibau, Mudgee's Corin Smith and Dubbo CYMS' Jeremy Thurston. So will anyone catch him? Based on last year, no. Doolan finished Group 10 last season as leading try-scorer with 13 tries. A measly effort compared to this year with his best performance coming against Orange Hawks in round five where he scored a double hat-trick. Considering Doolan signed with Bathurst Panthers in 2021 after playing most of his career with Cowra Magpies, the winger's move has definitely been one of the best career moves in Group 10. And it's no coincidence that five of his tally this year has coincided with the return of Panthers' Willie Wright, one of the best halfbacks in the competition. With Jeremy Gordon now moving to centre, the pairing shape as one of the most dangerous in the Peter McDonald Premiership, making for a mouth-watering Bathurst derby on May 29. But who are the likely challengers of the great Desi? For the many years he's lived in Orange, the talent of Joey Lasagavibau has never been underestimated but the absence of CYMS captain-coach Daniel Mortimer has seen Joey go to another level. In round three against Cowra, he put his side on his back and said come with me boys, proving simply unstoppable with a hat-trick. Scoring the winner against Hawks the next game was fitting and his form continued against Lithgow, taking the ball off a tap, beating multiple defenders and scoring in the corner. With CYMS up against Cowra this weekend, Joey could go closer to Desi if he finds the ball in the middle against tired forwards. After a double on the weekend against Lithow, Mudgee's Corin Smith has rocketed into contention and the former Newtown Jet might be finding his sweet spot after scoring a match-winning hat-trick against Panthers in round four. With Dubbo CYMS hosting Nyngan this weekend, centre Jeremy Thurston should shoot up the list, because quite simply, he's a man on a mission at Apex Oval. In the Fishies two home games, Thurston has come away with five tries, and with CYMS' next two games scheduled at the ground, he'll be a man to watch. PREDICTION: If Willie Wright stays on the field for the rest of 2022 than Desi wins this by five tries. It's no secret how well the Penrith Panthers are utilising the talent littered throughout the Central West with Isaah Yeo leading the Dally M leaderboard and Matt Burton winning a premiership with the side last year. And now, Peter McDonald Premiership fans will get a glimpse of three players who could potentially wear the Panthers colours for years to come. Sam Lane from Lithgow Workies, Dubbo CYMS' Riley Wake and Josh Belfanti from Bathurst St Pat's have all returned home after winning the SG Ball grand final with Penrith against Sydney Roosters. Lane will hope to inject some much needed fire into the Workies side who is yet to score a win this season. Riley Wake has started in the second-row for CYMS in its last two games while Belfanti made his return to St Pat's on the weekend, appearing off the bench. Once these boys have solid minutes in their legs and an understanding of the new competition then it's going to be an exciting end to the season. You'd struggle to find someone more passionate about country rugby league than Nyngan's Col Wright. Currently working on the coaching staff with Nyngan Tigers this year, Wright is apart of the DNA of footy in the bush having captain-coached sides around New South Wales. Before COVID struck, his passion project was ensuring young footballers were provided with a proper rugby league education, taking a youth side to Papua New Guinea for well over a decade. I was lucky enough to accompany Col and the team in 2019 and it's no surprise to see a lot of those players are now on the big stage of the Peter McDonald Premiership. The aforementioned Wake and Belfanti were both a part of the trip along with Orange CYMS' Kaiden Dickson, Nyngan's Jackson Cox, Parkes Spaceman's Jesse Shorter and Dubbo CYMS' Zac Williams. Orange's Jack Cole, currently playing for Penrith in Jersey Flegg, was the captain of the side while some others are floating around in the Castlereagh Cup. It's likely I've forgotten a few names there too. The injury list at Orange Hawks keeps growing and it's no coincidence a three-game losing streak has come with it. Hawks certainly missed the experience of Jake Blimka at the back on Sunday as a re-shuffle saw the ever versatile Ben Blimka move to five-eighth with Ryan Manning at fullback. The play the ball numbers in the opposition's 20 metre line would've been through the roof for Hawks but they just couldn't find that last touch. Give Deryne McKenzie the ball ten metres out and he's more likely to score than not and his absence was incredibly noticeable. Hawks will play Lithgow this weekend, determined to turn around its fortunes before they're met with two byes in a row. Once they've had a few weeks off, watch out. Beating Dubbo CYMS in round one was no fluke and I can't wait to see Hawks back at its best.

