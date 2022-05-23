sport, local-sport,

"I've got them coming from everywhere." Jack Wighton was surrounded by family and friends at Apex Oval on Sunday and a win for the Canberra Raiders made his return to the western area even more special. In his comeback after serving a two-week suspension, the Dally M winner was instrumental in Canberra's convincing 32-12 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Dubbo. The occasion was something of a homecoming for Wighton. A country product who calls Orange home, Wighton represented the Western Rams as a junior and still has a strong connection to the area. "I love it. It's good to be back," he said, "The atmosphere was unreal. There was the boys on the hill and you could really hear them so it was great to get the win." While Sunday's match was a South Sydney home game and the majority of the 11,124-strong crowd were barracking for the red and green, there were strong pockets of Canberra fans around the ground. Many of those had travelled from around the western area to watch Wighton play. "There's lots," Wighton smiled when asked how many family and friends were in the crowd. "Gilgandra, Wellington, Dubbo, Orange, Condo. I've got them coming from everywhere so that was really good." Josh Papalii was a deserved recipient of the three Dally M points after a trademark powerhouse performance in his 250th NRL match, but Wighton's efforts was also vital for the Raiders. He coordinated the left-edge of the Raiders and that was where the visitors found joy, with three of the four tries scored in the opening half coming on that side of the field. His kicking game was near flawless while there was a number of smaller moments that also stood out, with one leap to gain possession from a short dropout ensuring the Raiders stayed on the front foot early in the second half. "He brought a lot of enthusiasm and energy back to the squad this week," Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said of Wighton post-game. "It was probably needed after the men played with 11 and 12 men at times last week and that, on top of it being Papa's 250th, it was always going to be there. "They're a resilient bunch and they didn't want to let Papa down today." Wighton also heaped praise on Papalii post-game, describing the prop as "the king", but it was a hugely satisfying result personally as well. Prior to his two-week suspension, the Raiders had lost five successive matches so Wighton came to Dubbo having not been part of a win since March 26. But Sunday's result made it three straight wins for the Raiders and has them outside the top eight only on for-and-against. "I'm very proud. We'll keep building slowly," Wighton said.

