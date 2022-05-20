community,

Errol 'Badger' Babbage has sold some lamb in his time, but days at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange in Carcoar didn't come much better than Wednesday. With 54 years in livestock, Babbage has seen it all and his expertise saw $38,850 raised for Dementia Australia as sporting legends Terry Lamb, Royce Simmons and Kurt Fearnley all auctioned off lambs and a Penrith Panthers jersey as part of Royce's Big Walk. Terry Lamb was the first to sell his lamb named Bar Bar for $1100 before Kurt Fearnley's, named Kurt, went for $1500. Simmons' lamb then went for $1600 before the Panthers jersey the lamb was wearing went up for auction. The jersey was first sold for $2500 with the buyer deciding to not take home the jersey with bidding occurring again. The fourth and final sale of the special items went for $2000 with $8,700 raised. "I didn't expect this. This is unreal," Simmons said, holding back tears after the sales. Mr Babbage said 44 lambs were sold before Lamb, Simmons and Fearnley joined in and had significant gratitude for those that participated. "On behalf of Royce's Big Walk, I'd like to thank all those who purchased lambs on the day," he said. With the walk reaching Blayney on Friday night, Mr Babbage detailed that another jersey will be auctioned off with the hope of reaching $40,000 in donations. Simmons, Allan Langer, John Cartwright, Martin Lang and Barry Walker will all be in attendance tonight for a sportsman's dinner at the Blayney Community Centre. Royce's Big Walk hopes to raise $500,000. Fundraising and sponsorship money will go to Dementia Australia, while funding from events along the way will be donated to local clubs. On Saturday, the walk will reach Bathurst before moving on to Brewongle, Sodwalls, Hartley, Katoomba, Faulconbridge. The walk will finish at Penrith, where the Panthers will play the North Queensland Cowboys on May 27.

