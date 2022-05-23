news, local-news,

Nominations have closed for the 2022 Orange Business Awards. However, no local business awards will direct feed in to the NSW Regional Business Awards due to calendar realignments after COVID. Categories for the 2022 Orange Business Awards Include: Outstanding Employer of Choice, Outstanding Employee, Outstanding Young Business Leader 35 and Under, Outstanding Business Leader 36 and Over, Outstanding Community Organisation, Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in Retail, Excellence in Hospitality, Excellence in Personal Services, Excellence in Professional Services, Excellence in Trade and Construction and Tourism and Events. The awards will take place on August 20 and in the mean time Business Orange is collating nominees and contacting the nominated business so they can complete a formal submission for a deadline later next month. Missing Klues Escape Rooms has opened its doors in Orange. The business is open every Thursday to Sunday with three rooms available. The rooms include, the most recently opened Pirate's Bay which is a family friendly room that still has plenty of challenges and a Caribbean feel. The Pharaoh's Tomb has a strong mix of difficulty with the puzzles, some are simple while there are a few complex puzzles. The Jungle is the most challenging room. People can book online at www.missingklues.com.au or visit the store to book. The Escape Room also accepts walk ins with no prior booking needed as long as there are time slots available. A two person minimum still applies. Discover vouchers can be used. A business that provides creative and sustainable interiors has opened in Orange in the former Mackies Cafe building on the corner of Byng and McLachlan streets. The business was started by professional Interior designers Mike and Mandy Hartnig. The couple are successful designers, renovators, and merchandisers with more than three decades of dedication to the creation and operation of beautiful, soulful spaces that inspire well-being and relaxation. They also support and encourage Australian manufacturers where possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/e5b6ebb1-006b-41d3-80ae-32511b1b2da7.jpg/r0_303_4368_2771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg