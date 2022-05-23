news, local-news,

PLANS are in motion to turn the former harness racing track on Perc Griffith Way into a vibrant motopark - so why not give the riders of the future the first taste of what's in store. As part of its push to secure the former Highlands Paceway as a permanent base, the Canobolas Motorcycle Club is taking steps to show the site's potential for motor sport. On June 5, the CMCC will hold a minikhana festival at the site which will give kids the chance to try age-appropriate minibikes in a safe, supervised environment. It will be run as a Ride Park Day and managed by officials from the Blacktown Junior Minibike Club, NSW's biggest minikhana club. CMCC'S Chip Howitt said the advantage of the festival is children's fun bikes are allowed in safe operating conditions. "You don't need the higher specification, more expensive motocross bike to participate. Neither do you require the added cost of a motorcycle club membership. The entry fee of $30 covers your participation in the minikhana events for the day and also includes insurance cover through MNSW. "The club's Minikhana Festival coincides with Motorcycling Australia's Minikhana Activation Program for which various give-aways are available." Mr Howitt said the CMCC had also secured the Minibikes Heroes trailer from Motorcycling NSW for the festival. "This comes with six minibikes of different sizes, plus helmets, goggles and boots. It is set up for come-and- try sessions for families so they don't have to go out and purchase everything before they know if their child wants to get involved in this great sport." Kids must be aged between 4 and 16, booking are recommended and are available by dropping into motorcycle dealers in Orange and Bathurst. Kids must have their own gloves. "If they don't have suitable gloves, look at what's available for around the $25," Mr Howitt said. To supplement festival, the Orange Kart Club, which has its base nearby, will offer come-and-try karting sessions on its recently resealed track. Allied motorsports will also be holding displays. The former harness racing track has not been used since the sport moved to Towac Park and while it has been identified in Orange City Council's future housing strategy, Mr Howitt said the majority of councillors supported his club's plans. Cr Mel McDonell agreed. "I think it's a really great way of using the site, it's just sitting there and it might be flagged for the housing strategy but I think this is a better use for it," she said. For information, call Chip Howitt 0422 233 616. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/db553e83-11b1-475f-b043-2121271b4684.JPG/r0_469_5568_3615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg