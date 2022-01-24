news, local-news,

The Crystal Faery has introduced indoor plants to its range of items. The Crystal Faery co-owner Belinda Richards said there were always plants in the building but they have only just started to stock them to sell as well as pots and indoor plant care products. "My husband [Phil Hutchinson] has always been into plants and we just thought it needed a bit of greening up," she said. "Plants and rocks just go together." After 23 years in the industry, Ian and Fiona French from Maranoa Haulage have selected Ritchie Bros to sell their truck fleet. The couple founded the Orange-base business in 1999 starting with one CH Mack but grew it into a respected transport company with a large fleet of Kenworth prime movers and matching trailer sets servicing throughout Australia. The couple are now looking forward to their retirement. "After a long-standing relationship with Ritchie Bros., we have entrusted them to sell our fleet at the Australian National Unreserved Auction on February 23-24. Fiona and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers, suppliers, and all our employees throughout our years of operation," Mr French said. Ritchie Bros territory manager Simon Ward is encouraging buyers to get online and check out the dispersal "because it's not every day the industry has an opportunity to purchase from a fleet of this quality". There are 12 Kenworth prime movers and 30 trailers in the dispersal including a 2019 Kenworth T610SAR and nine late model Kenworth K200 Big Cabs. The event will be held exclusively online, interested buyers are urged to register to bid, with bidding opening on February 19. An escape room is set to open in Orange in the coming months. Missing Klues Escape Rooms was inundated with messages after announcing its plans and the business is expected to open in March. It is to be the first escape room business in Orange and the second in the Central West. The escape room will be a team based, themed experience in which players discover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks in one or more rooms in order to accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time. The goal is often to escape from the site of the game.

