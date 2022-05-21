news, local-news,

A Minecraft workshop is coming to town and if initial interest is anything to go by, tickets will be hard to come by. Noelene Callaghan runs Sydney-based business 'World of Minecraft' and announced a state-wide tour would be stopping in both Orange and Bathurst. So what are the workshops all about? Well, Ms Callaghan described them as a place to "teach kids how to code using Minecraft." "We want to show all parents that they have to be outside kicking a ball, for some kids, their mind is their sport," she said. "We'll be catching up with kids in remote-ish areas and providing them with a day of coding and Minecraft and participating in something they love doing." The event in Orange will be taking place on July 13 at the Ex-Services Club, with the Bathurst event taking place on July 14 at the Bathurst RSL. Ms Callaghan is a teacher by trade and said it was important to for children to learn new skills early in life. "There's certainly a need for coding. For kids to learn how to do something using what they already love is a good way to do it," she said. "Kids want to learn how to code and learn to do more. Something I tell parents all the time is that the languages that our kids are going to be working with haven't even been invented yet." Details on how to sign up can be found on the company's Facebook page, with spaces limited to 50 children. "For these kids, they're fantastic at Minecraft and they can do absolutely anything like building houses," Ms Callaghan said. "But as soon as you ask them to be a bit more creative and use a particular code in a certain way, it's very easy for them to give up. "They don't realise that they already do it in a roundabout way. The workshop is about trying to get them to transfer that knowledge." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/f00efc52-1ac4-4543-9756-ad5ab91989d9.jpg/r0_237_1634_1160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg