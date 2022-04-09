news, local-news,

Penrith Panthers legend and Cowra Magpies junior Royce Simmons is set to walk through the region next month to raise money for Alzheimer's disease. Simmons, who played over 200 games for the Panthers between 1980-1991, was diagnosed with the disease early this year. In attempt to raise money, Simmons will set off from his hometown of Gooloogong near Cowra on May 17, making the almost 300 kilometre trek to Penrith Stadium on foot, arriving on May 27 for the round 12 NRL match between Panthers and North Queensland Cowboys. The 61-year-old revealed in January that he was told he was suffering from dementia (Alzheimer's disease) and soon after set about organising the walk to raise funds and awareness of dementia. "The support has been unbelievable. From people in the street to former teammates and friends from within the game ... all over the place," Simmons said. "When I'm just walking around the place (from Penrith to the foot of the Blue Mountains during daily training walks) people yell out encouragement, which is appreciated. "At the Panthers' game at Bathurst (the round three clash with Newcastle at Carrington Park), I had to walk around the ground to do an interview and it took me forever because people wanted to chat and ask how they could help and give their support. "I hope plenty come along to the events we have planned along the route because those funds will go to junior rugby league." Simmons' walk kicks off on May 17 at his home town of Gooloogong, where he'll head off on his way to Cowra. The aim of each day is close to 30km. He'll then head from Cowra to Woodstock on day two and enjoy stops at Carcoar, Blayney, Bathurst, Lithgow, Katoomba, Faulonbridge and then Penrith over the course of the journey. In Group 10 territory, at Blayney, on May 20, he'll be part of a sportsman's dinner at Blayney Golf Club from 7pm with special guests Allan Langer, John Cartwright, Martin Lang and Barry Walker. He then heads off to Bathurst to be part of the Bathurst Railway club reunion at a match between Bathurst Panthers and Cowra Magpies at Carrington Park. Langer, Cartwright, Lang and Walker will join Simmons at a sportsman's dinner at the Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club that night.

