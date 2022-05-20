sport, local-sport,

It's a loss you'd rather at the start of the season than the back end. That's how you'd sum up last weekend's performance for Orange Hawks after a strong Bathurst Panthers side won 46-4. For Hawks coach Shane Rodney, the time to move on has come with plenty of lessons learnt. "No excuses from us, we turned up and didn't respect the footy early on and things got away from us pretty quick," he said. "There's some good lessons there for the group, they've done a bit of reflecting on it. "I'm hoping it won't happen again, not to say it won't, it's never good but early in the year if we can learn from it and improve then that's most positive thing to come out of it." After a brilliant start to the season, Deryne McKenzie will hope to be at 100 per cent for this weekend's clash against Bathurst St Pat's with Rodney saying the prop is likely to feature. "We had a few not finish the game, Deryne has an Achilles issue but I think he'll be okay, it (took him off) was at the point where the game was getting away so I didn't put him back out there and there's a few people in the same boat we've done that with," he said. "We've lost a few but get some back, I'm sure the guys will be competitive when they need to be because we've had a couple of losses on the trot now so we need to get back on the bike and put in a good performance this week." One of those players returning will be lock Nathan Potts, with the coach delighted to have his main man in the middle back on the field. "He's back, he's a big in for us," Rodney said. "He does a lot for us, plays 80 in the middle, he'll have 20 carries and 40 tackles, he helps all the other boys around him too so I'm glad he's back. "(Last week was) probably my first outing without him, there's no excuses for our performances, we still put a team out there that was competitive but someone with his experience and workload, you're going to miss them obviously." Despite 2022 being his first year involved in Group 10, Rodney said he's seen enough of St Pat's over the year to know what they'll bring. "I've watched their last few games, they're a solid team, their results aren't reflecting the squad they've got either so I know they're hungry for a win," he said. "Last weekend was a tight, competitive game against Mudgee so they're getting a few players back as well and they'll be ready Sunday so we need to get back to what was working for us earlier in the year and I'm sure we'll be competitive."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/a370f0da-ef22-45f7-9bbd-e5848555b7ae.jpg/r2_78_1030_659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg