An Orange police officer who helped bring a killer to justice has retired after 33 years on the job. Former Detective Sergeant Andrew McLean was given a guard of honour as he left work, accompanied by his family, for the final time on Thursday, May 19. Mr McLean moved to Orange in 2001, a decision he said was the "best I ever made." "It's very, very emotional and I'm very grateful for the turnout. Very happy, but tinged with a lot of sadness too," he said. "I've met some great people over the last 33 years. Some of them are not with us today unfortunately and many of them are retired, but it's been a great trip." Mr McLean had many roles during his time with the NSW Police Force, most recent of which saw him work as the Central Zone Co-ordinator for the Rural Crime Prevention Team. But it was the arrest, and subsequent conviction of Zachary Aiden Boxx nearly 20 years ago which stood out. "Personally here at Orange, one of the highlights was leading the team that identified and prosecuted the (killer) of Michael Healy back in 2006," Mr McLean said. "It was an enormous crime for this community and I was so pleased that we were able to solve it and bring some people to justice." Western Region Commander Brett Greentree was one of many on deck to see Mr McLean off on Thursday. Mr Greentree sang the praises of a man he said helped shape the way crime is tackled in regional NSW. "Andy was instrumental in building that (Rural Crime Prevention Team) into what it is today," Mr Greentree said. "That virtually came from an idea and now that unit is nationally and internationally recognised as best practice for rural crime within our country. He leaves a wonderful legacy, he is a very decent human being and we wish him well in his future and next chapter of his life. "It's sad to see one of NSW's finest leave, but it's really exciting as well to see someone go out with such dignity onto the next chapter in their lives." What Mr McLean will do with his time going forward is still up in the air. One certainty is that he'll take a well-deserved rest. "I'm looking forward to not getting up at 5am every morning and just taking each day one step at a time," he said. "Just going to enjoy life. I'll spend some more time with the family and do a bit of travelling." Prior to moving to Orange, Mr McLean worked in the detective's office in Campbelltown.

