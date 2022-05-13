news, local-news,

It takes a lot of food to feed the hungry crowd at the Orange Show, but TAFE NSW Orange students are proving they're up to the task. They've been busy in the kitchen this week, preparing 2500 hot meals that will be available in the pavilion on Saturday. The Certificate III in Commercial Cookery students have whipped up some huge batches of show favourites like lasagna, frittata, soups, scones and pastries. It's the first time the students have cooked for the Show, and TAFE NSW Head Teacher Michael Apps said it was an invaluable experience. Students felt a sense of achievement being involved in such a large community event, and it gave them the real-world experience they needed to succeed in their hospitality career, he said. "We also know demand for skilled hospitality workers in the Central West is expected to grow by 10 per cent over the next few years, so this experience ensures we're building a pipeline of talent with the right skills." Student Sarah Shepherd, who is from Millthorpe and attended the Orange Show as a teenager, was among the Certificate III in Commercial Cookery students cooking meals for the event, and said she was enjoying putting everything she had learnt into practice for the good of the community. Ms Shepherd has catered for events through her work at Elwood's Eatery in Orange, but said learning to produce quality food on a large scale alongside her peers was exciting. "It's been a great opportunity to get a full catering experience and learn new skills with others in the class. We've been learning how to not only cook food, but how to present food as a whole dish," she said. A TAFE NSW Mobile Training Unit will also be in the pavilion at the Orange Show on Saturday serving hot drinks and milkshakes. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

