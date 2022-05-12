news, local-news,

Every ride at the Orange Show will come to a 15 minute standstill on Saturday as amusement ride operators draw attention to an "insurance crisis" they say could devastate their industry. Ferris wheel operator and veteran showman Chippa Chant, a regular at the Orange Show, says the ride stoppage will start at midday. "It's just to make everyone aware that this is what shows will be like - no insurance, no show." Mr Chant said insurance costs in the industry had risen by 300 percent in 12 months. "At the moment, probably 10 - 20 per cent of our operators are sitting stagnant and not even working because they can't get insurance, or the money they're being asked for is just not viable for their small business." The Amusement, Leisure and Recreation Association (AALARA) and the Showmen's Guilds of Australia say the industry had been working with the federal government for 14 months to come up with a solution. A recommendation was made to set up Discretionary Mutual Fund, but the government officially rejected the plan last week. "If we can't gain support this will mean the end of the line for thousands of people who work in our industry, AALARA President Shane McGrath. "The government will effectively kill the fun for everyone if they don't step up to help us find a solution." Ride stops will also take place at the Yeoval Show, Bingara Show, Coffs Harbour Show, and Bourke Show this weekend.

