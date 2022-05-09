news, local-news,

DO you think your chicken is the happiest in Orange, or your kitty the cuddliest animal in our city? Perhaps your pooch can do a clever trick or looks good in fancy dress or maybe your bunny is, well, just too cute? If the answer is yes, why not put it to test at the Orange Show this Saturday. Thanks the sponsorship of Diesel and Blue Doggie Daycare, the show will again feature a pet show with 15 categories up for decision before two overall winners, the best in class dog or cat, and best in class for other pets, are announced. Category winners will take home a goody bag worth $50 while the two major winners will win a $200 gift bag. Diesel and Blue's owner Danielle Haase said the pet show was a great one for the kids to take part in. "It's really good for young kids. They can get up on the stage with their pet, it's a good confidence thing for the kids who want to get up and talk about their pet, it will be a great thing for families to come along too," she said, adding the more critters, the better. To take part, pets and owners must register an hour beforehand the 2.30pm pet show time, and be ready for judging 15 minutes beforehand. Pets must be restrained, that is cages or harnesses. Cost to enter the pet show is $3 a category. For more information go to orangeshowsociety.org.au/pet-show

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/7b3ae2d3-5f77-46c6-a6bd-bc661c86f4df.JPG/r0_141_5568_3287_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg