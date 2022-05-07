news, local-news, Bull ride, Orange show, Jason Gill, The Bull Man, John Gill and Sons Rodeo Contractors

BUCKED from a bull and hurling towards an arena floor of dirt isn't exactly everyone's cup of tea, but for lovers of the rodeo sport, it's one of the most anticipated events at the Orange Show this year. Jason Gill, also known as 'The Bull Man' from John Gill and Sons Rodeo Contractors, mounted the bucking beasts for 15 years before bringing others the extreme sports experience - an event which he says is a rural show's "biggest drawcard" by far. "It's a long while ago and it's well overdue to return to the Orange annual show, as bull riding - at a number of the big agricultural shows around the country - is one of thee biggest drawcards," Mr Gill said. "And what we can expect is probably an hour and 20 minutes of just adrenaline-fueled, fast-action bull riding." With registrations still open and prize money up for grabs for contenders willing to rise to the challenge, Mr Gill says they'll have to make it to the standard rodeo benchmark to be in the running for the bull-related fame and fortune. "They've got to last eight seconds to get a score or be in with a chance at getting a pay cheque," he said. "If they buckle before the eight seconds, all they'll get is the adrenaline rush - which, sometimes for some young fellas, is enough for taking up these extreme sports. "But some will go away and get better and better at it - then one day they'll come back and you can't find a bull to buck them off, because they're that good of a rider." While it's not a long time to pass when two feet are firmly planted on the ground, Mr Gill says time in the 'bull world' travels at a vastly different pace. "It's surprising when you're on the back of the bull doing all these fast moves how long eight seconds is, it does feel like a long, long time," he said. "Sometimes it goes really quick, it just depends on the bull that comes out ... but then you can get on another bull and he'll just go straight ahead, leap up in the air and only do three or four bucks and the eight second whistle goes." Divided into three categories at the upcoming show, entrants will be split into either the open, novice or junior bull ride sections. Challengers will ride one of up to 30 bucking bulls there on the day, with a chance of nabbing prize money ranging from $1500, down to $500. Though, for a select few, one entrant from each category will see an opportunity to take home a whole separate bag of cash - money that's been donated by sponsors and matched by the Orange Show Committee. "The main draw card of the day will be the three feature rides, meaning we've got three handpicked bulls that are rank - that's a word in bull riding for a really good bull," Mr Gill said. "So, all of the guys get to go in the drawer to pull the feature bull ride and there's a fair chance with those three bulls, they won't last the eight seconds - but, you never know. It's another shot at some cash, the chance to grab some extra pocket money." With last minute registrations usually soaring in the final days, Mr Gill says it's an unforgettable event for spectators, too, with the bucking beasts also determined to defend their titles. "We can get a lot of bulls out of the shoots and a lot of cowboys dragged around the arena - a lot of action can go on in just an hour of bull riding," he said. "Hopefully there'll be plenty of good rides and hopefully the best bulls don't get rode and they get to go home victorious - because they have records and stats around the country to keep up with, too." Bull riding darers can register and pay the rodeo entry fees online, which includes waiver and liability forms, with a late entry closing date by noon, May 9. The rodeo starts at 3:30pm sharp on Saturday, May 14 at the Orange Showground on Leeds Parade. "This is the first time we've had it back in ages and the committee are very excited to have it," Mr Gill said. "They're looking at adding a few more events to it next year to go a little longer, but this is the first taste of it back for a lot of years. "So, if you're after the drawcard event - this is it."

