'Cohesion.' It's the magic word for Orange Tigers coach Dean Price and it paid dividends at Dubbo on Saturday. A dominant six-goal first quarter paved the way for the Tigers as they finished 11.9.75 to 10.9.69 winners as the Demons stormed home in the final quarter. When asked what worked well, Price said it was all a team effort. "Cohesion - everyone came together and in a short time they're understanding each other, it was definitely good to watch," he said. "I'd be pretty much listing them all for standouts." After travelling to Dubbo 'undermanned', six players were required to back up from Tigers' tier 2 side, including the coach himself who kicked himself a goal. "I'm off the list at the end of the year that's for sure," he laughed. One of the biggest highlights of the fixture came from new recruit, Andrew O'Brien. After making the move from Perth, the versatile rover/forward kicked six goals to make a statement to the rest of the competition. And he did after a positional change at short notice. "He told me he couldn't play in the middle because he was injured and I put him in the forward pocket," Price recalled. "I was definitely happy with his efforts there." For Dubbo coach Terry Lyons said there were a few areas he believes the side struggled with on Saturday. "We uncovered a few things for us but it's a good time to find those things out," he said. "We definitely struggled with out setup in our backline early but that settled as the game wore on. "We obviously clawed back the deficit from the first quarter as much as we could." While they didn't win, Lyons admitted he was happy to witness the resilience of his side after struggling early. "I think it was good to see the guys fight back," he said. "Anybody who gets six goals kicked on them in the first quarter can drop their head but they dug in. "They worked back into it until basically the siren we pushing for the win. "That's a good sign of the attitude the guys have. "There is definitely a lot for us to work on, a lot of structural things we noticed on the weekend that we can improve." Lyons added that he believes his side were outplayed but knows the Demons' performance was poor. "Orange played really, really well and they kept hitting their targets," he said. "While we kept missing ours and they created their own luck with a lot of bounces going their way because they backed themselves. "We were just behind from the start, it's a difficult game but the guys hung in there. "I don't think overall we could've played worse so to still be in it in that second half was a credit to the guys."

