sport, local-sport,

The phrase 'like father, like son' took on a life of its own over the weekend when Kurt Fraser made his return to the Molong Bulls after more than two decades on the side-lines. The Bulls played host to the Cargo Blue Heelers in round three of the Woodbridge Cup on Sunday and came away with their first win of the season, 56-40. While an opening win is always a nice feeling, it tasted even sweeter for Fraser as he got to line up alongside his son, Jett Fraser, for the first time in a competitive game. "He talked me into it. He wanted me to have a go while he was having a game so I was really reluctant and it was a bit daunting," the elder Fraser said. "But I did it, we got the win and it was good fun." Fraser's most recent experience on a footy field came during the 2022 KMS Masters of the Mandagery when he was part of the Manildra Rhinos squad. With that in mind, the winger by trade wasn't expecting to see much game-time against the Heelers. "I was expecting a five or ten minute run, but I was on there all up for 30 minutes, maybe more. I lost track after a while," Fraser added. "Jett was on the wing and I was put in second-row first up, which was not somewhere I'd normally play. I then got put in the centres. "I was getting a bit of insight from everyone as I got put into a few positions I'd never played or had a go at before. The boys put me in the right spots so it worked out well." While the game had its ebbs and flows, the Bulls, and Fraser himself, proved to all they were up to the task. "I don't think (Jett) was expecting me to last as long as I did because he's always stirring me up about my age, saying I'm too old," Fraser added. "He was quite shocked that I did what I did. It was an eye-opener for him and it shows that it doesn't really matter how old you are." It was a great day all-round for the club, with the league tag (40-0) and youth league (34-28) also coming away victorious in front of the home crowd. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/85658030-90ff-4518-8afb-a0cac41076b0.JPG/r102_612_904_1065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg