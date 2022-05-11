Scimone hat-trick sinks CYMS during grand final rematch

sport, local-sport,

For some members of this current Waratahs outfit, memories of their 2020 grand final victory are still as clear as day. The same can be said for CYMS' cohort, who were on the receiving end of the 10-1 thumping in the Orange and District Football Association A grade decider. The following season, the sky blues moved to the Western Premier League, while the green and golds stayed put. But with CYMS having made the move to the WPL this year, a chance to renew the rivalry was well and truly alive. The two clubs met on Sunday and although it wasn't their best performance, Waratahs were able to come away with a 6-1 victory. "The message was pretty clear to the boys, 'don't be complacent." That's what Tahs coach Adam Scimone said he told his side before the game. The first half saw the sky blues pile on the chances, but only managed to go into the break 1-0 up. "Fair play to CYMS, they defended well and scrambled well. It was frustrating for us, because we just couldn't put it in the back of the net in the first half," Scimone said. "We scored just before half-time which was a killer blow to them. We had way too many chances and could've put it to bed early. We had some really easy chances that went begging. I'm not sure what it was, but it was frustrating as a coach. It could have been over early." The second half saw Waratahs continue to pile on the chances, but this time they made them count. The match would finish 6-1, after goals from Lachlan Peet, Hugh Thornhill and a hat-trick to Scimone put the game to bed. "It's been a few years, since the NPL days," Scimone said of his hat-trick. "I'm just happy to play my part in the team and I don't care who scores, as long as we score enough goals to win the game." Will Cooney bagged the lone goal for CYMS. The other matches saw: Macquarie 1 (Justin Sutton) defeat Lithgow 0, Panorama 6 (Ryan Campbell 2, Matt Hobby, Will Fitzpatrick, Nathan Davis, Jaiden Culbert) defeat Mudgee 1 (Josh Hurt), Barnstoneworth 1 (Charlie Ross) draw with Bathurst 75s 1 (Agieg Aluk) and Orana 5 (Jake Ferguson 2, Bailey McCabe, Joel Tongue, Duncan Cahill) defeat Parkes 1 (Brent Morgan).

