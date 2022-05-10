news, local-news,

Millthorpe Public School is one of 10 NSW schools selected to drive school excellence and improvement across the state. The school's principal Penny Granger will work with nine other public school principals through the Ambassador Schools Principal Advisory Group, which met for the first time on Saturday. Mrs Granger said Millthorpe was selected after showing success across a number of areas of school life, particularly when looking at schools with a similar context. "Our community is a large part of our school and we hope to highlight this as an important contributor to success," she said. "Millthorpe Public also has dedicated teachers who are continually striving to improve their knowledge and support students at their point of need. "We have maintained a relentless focus on literacy and numeracy; and we hope that by sharing our practices with the other Ambassador Schools we can find common factors across different contexts that can be shared more widely." However, she said she's also looking forward to learning what the other ambassador schools do that could have a positive impact for the school. "This is a very exciting first for Millthorpe Public School and NSW public schools in general. It's a great opportunity to learn from each other and make a difference for all our students across the state," she said. "We hope to build on our strong practices and explore the common threads for school success to really make a difference for our students." Mrs Granger said she's particularly looking forward to the research component of the Ambassador Schools Program. Premier Dominic Perrottet said the advisory group will provide an ongoing roundtable to discuss issues affecting public schools and evidence based ways of lifting student outcomes. "The group will share their insights, ideas and advice to have a direct, positive impact on education policies," Mr Perrottet said. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the aim of the program is to study the effective practices these schools have in place and see how they can be scaled up across the state. The participating schools represent a diverse mix of city and regional schools, both primary and secondary. The other ambassador schools are Fairvale High School, Auburn North Public School, Bonnyrigg Heights Public School, Huntingdon Public School, Macarthur Girls High School, Charlestown South Public School, Cabramatta High School, Mathoura Public School and Winmalee Public School. The advisory group will meet with the minister quarterly during the next two years.

