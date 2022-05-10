news, local-news,

Like many musicians, Mahalia Barnes sorely missed being on stage during COVID. So, she says, it's an incredible feeling to be back out there performing, including at Bluesfest last month, where she and her dad. rock legend Jimmy Barnes, performed a show stopping rendition of his hit duet with John Farnham, 'When Something Is Wrong with My Baby,' in front of a crowd of thousands. "After so much downtime it's nice to be back in the swing of things," she said. And yes, it was the same gig where Labor leader Anthony Albanese was now famously booed when he stepped on stage to introduce her dad, but she says there were plenty of cheers too. "Regardless of who booed or who cheered when he (Albo) first got up, or when he was slowing down the arrival of dad, when he said that he wanted to make sure we have a government that supports the arts - who are definitely in need of support - that did get a good cheer," she said. "I think that's something we all feel very strongly about." Local fans will be thrilled to know the soul singer is on her way back to Orange next month for the inaugural Orange Winter Jazz Festival. She'll perform an intimate show at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church with long time collaborator, pianist Clayton Doley. She says they're planning something unique: "We wanted to do something really special for the festival that was a bit different - not a show you can see everywhere else." It will include some songs they've written together, some old classics - maybe even a few requests - but much of it will be spontaneous according to Barnes. "I like to see what happens in the moment," she said. "Much to my band's dismay, I've been telling audiences that through COVID I forgot how to write a set. "It's not so much that I've forgotten how, it's that I've chosen not to. "I prefer to be really present in the moment, to connect with the room, connect with the audience and connect with my fellow musicians and just do what we do." She says she "can't wait" to be back in the colour city and to attend the festival. "I had a look at the program and its an honour to be on the bill with such wonderful artists. Headlined by Barnes and jazz legend Vince Jones, the three day festival will feature close to 50 artists performing jazz, swing, gypsy, soul, blues, gospel, Latin, folk and multicultural music. It will be held in venues across the CBD including the Civic Theatre, the Orange Regional Conservatorium, The Royal Hotel, The Lord Anson and several churches. "There are so many fantastic shows. Hopefully I can catch a few," Barnes said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

