The rugby union community is continuing to show their support for Andrew Regan after the Dubbo Rugby Club began their fundraiser efforts on Saturday. The club announced via Facebook, they would be helping raise funds for Regan and his family after the Orange Emus player suffered a spinal injury a few weeks ago. Hosting the Orange Emus on Saturday, the Dubbo Rugby Club began their fundraising effort and Anthony Golding said the support shown by the spectators was amazing after a Mother's Day hamper auction was held following the games. "It went really well actually, the person who bought kindly put it up for re-auction after which is absolutely fantastic," he said. "We made $1650 and for that to go straight into the donation bucket." The club will be selling raffle tickets for a number of items across four home games which began on Saturday and Golding admitted some people were not interested in tickets but still showed their support. "We were walking around selling raffle tickets and people were extremely generous," he said. "Some people were just donating money and not wanting any tickets. "It was a great turnout and it was a great way to start the fundraising." A wide variety of local businesses have donated several items and vouchers for the club to give away, with Golding suggesting there are still more things to come. "Everyone I've spoken to has kindly donated vouchers to raffle off," he said. "We've still got vouchers and items coming in, it's been really great. "Everyone has got right behind it and want's to do their part." The fundraiser for Regan will continue at the next Roos home game against Forbes on May 21.

