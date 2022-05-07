sport, local-sport,

You wouldn't read about. It's what most people would say about what unfolded at Tom Clyburn Oval on Saturday night. Luckily for you, you're reading about it. In a game that included three sin-bins and a send off, the first Woodbridge Cup night game in several years at Canowindra left Tigers fans elated and stunned all at the same time as they ran away 30-0 victors over Trundle Boomers. Canowindra coach Kev Grimshaw probably summed it up best. "Never in my entire life have I done that," he said. In the first half an hour, only one try was scored with Tigers' impressive fullback, Jayden Brown, going over to make it 6-0. In the 34th minute, good ball movement and a hard line run by Marty Ferguson put him over with Blake Ridgers sin-binned for Trundle in the same set. Three minutes later, a drop at the back almost gifted Trundle their first points with the referee ruling Canowindra had forced the ball down for a drop out. The home side had the crowd on their feet after a chip and chase almost brought another try before Trundle scrambled brilliantly to hold the opposition up and make it 12-0 at the break. In the 47th minute, Canowindra were down to 12-men with Ned Stephenson sent off. From there, Trundle kept coming at the Tigers. However, brilliant defence forced knock on after knock on with the home team fighting hard. Another sin-bin came the way for Canowindra with Nic Barlow taking a break and in the 62nd minute a knock on over the line denied Trundle yet again. Then, in the 67th minute, Canowindra's Joey Carmen was binned as well, leaving them with 10-men. Amazingly, they didn't concede a point as Trundle kept coming but couldn't apply the finishing touch. As soon as Nic Barlow returned to the field though, the party started. Barlow himself, a minute after returning to the field, stepped around two defenders to score and make it 18-0 in the 72nd minute. A set later, five-eight Brydon Hughes put up a torpedo that forced a knock on with Jayden Brown picking up the scraps before passing to Ryan Clarke who went over. In the final piece of the puzzle, a rampaging run from Nathan Whatman saw the prop grab his try as Canowindra finished with a remarkable victory. "It was a gutsy effort, but again we put ourselves in that situation and dug deep to get ourselves out," Grimshaw said. Normally full of conversation, the coach was struggling to put into words what he just witnessed. "I'm speechless," he said. "On that try-line with ten players, I've never seen a defensive effort like that and they (Trundle) moved the ball around as well. "I think it was just the will (to defend), after last weekend (24-22 loss to Peak Hill), we're very disappointed in last weekend and I think they wanted to prove to everyone and themselves that they can play better and they did that tonight. But there's obviously a lot more work to do." With plenty of penalties and knock ons, the experienced Grimshaw agreed it probably played into his side's hands. "It was heaps stop start, which I suppose helped us with ten players. (Our performance was) a big improvement on last week, huge improvement. "I rate this Trundle team, they're a pretty good side. I'm just speechless."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/e2ea1b85-8586-43d2-85b3-360cfa9e62a2.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg