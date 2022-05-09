sport, local-sport,

There's no doubt David Hayward is a local legend. However, his prowess isn't just limited to Orange, he's a national and international champion who continues to be an inspiration for the deaf community. On April 16, Hayward made the long journey to Noarlunga, South Australia, for the Australian National Deaf Bowling Championships. Despite the choice of flight, Hayward opts to enjoy the trip there behind the wheel. "It costs a lot more for luggage, the bowling balls are heavy and he packs in as many as he can," Hayward said through his interpreter and sister, Kathy. At the event, Hayward secured his second individual title, after first winning it in 1996. The talented bowler also won the men's doubles tournament, the fifth of his career and the men's masters for a seventh time. When asked about his reaction to all the wins, it was a jubilant hands in the air. "He was just really wanted to win it," Kathy said. The fact Hayward recently had an operation and didn't play for eleven months, makes his achievement even more special with the bowler only competing in two leagues beforehand. He also bowls at a handicap of nine, with the pressure constantly on him to perform at his best. After starting in 1992 at 22, Hayward's career has seen him travel all over the world, bowling against some of the best in the deaf community. Notably, his first and only score of 300 came in Rome where he became the first deaf bowler at the Deaflympics to bowl a perfect score. Kathy explained that her brother's career has come a long way from when he first started. "He was nervous, it took about three years to settle the nerves down and it's all about technique now," she said. "When he first started he didn't have those big dreams (of going overseas). "He's quite cool about his bowling style now, he was nervous back then because there was some good bowlers when he first started. "He's their idol in the deaf community, the thought process is 'you're a good bowler, I want to be the same', and when he bowls they watch. "They look up to him."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/ce59b51d-26b5-4ecb-b205-eef0de6d0a5b.jpeg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg