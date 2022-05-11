news, federal-election,

Preferences are in and the Central Western Daily's Pub Test Panel has had their say on the week that was on the election trail ... MACKENZIE HASTIE: To be perfectly honest, I'm not particularly impressed with either of them. I'm being very convincingly pulled into the Independents camp. PETE MANWARING: Albo for sure, especially with their official launch over the weekend. Scomo is still dodging responsibility for anything bad. STUART PEARSON: Neither. Both leaders are swinging a whole lot of dirt at each other without presenting any effective policies. I don't want to hear the dirt, I want to hear the plan for the future of Australia. GAIL COPPING: I felt Albanese put in a better performance than Morrison. Albanese isn't offering too many big promises at the moment. Morrison is making a lot more but is that to please all sectors of the population? BRAYDEN JURD: In my opinion, it is hard to give a definitive answer. They both had strong points and they both had weaknesses. I thought the Labor opening campaign in Western Australia was well done, I don't like how former leaders and prime ministers weigh in on them though. I think it can draw away from what the party is currently doing. I can not say either Albanese or Morrison performed better. There just wasn't that connection for me from either side. INGRID PEARSON: Anthony Albanese. Scott Morrison is still denying responsibility for a lot of things and is failing to address pressing issues. Albanese is slowly rolling out post-election policies and is making more of an effort than Morrison to assure the Australian people why they'd be the better government. MATT BAYADA: Craig Kelly from the United Australia Party performed best over the last week. MH: The cost of living has been addressed this week, from Housing to healthcare to aged care. The Coalition continues its messages of Economic security and Labor continues its promises of lowering the cost of living, both strong messages. PM: Federal Anti-Corruption commission is crucial, and Scomo calling ICAC a Kangaroo court is simply irresponsible. The climate is still essentially being ignored by both major parties. SP: Economic performance, climate change and social inequality. The Coalition has been heavily campaigning on economic performance, but I don't get the feeling they have a plan for the future, and would rather slander Labor's record. Both major parties are slow on the uptake in regards to climate change, as neither will commit to anything but zero emissions by 2050. Neither the Coalition or Labor seem to want to address social inequality either, which is a growing concern across numerous electorates. GC: Medicine prescriptions to be lowered on the PBS. That's a good sign as we now have an ever increasing ageing population. Tax relief for the workers. Everyone needs more money in their take home weekly wages. Affordable housing. Helping people get into home ownership. I'm still waiting to see if they can help the private renters, in the form of giving us rental relief assistance etc. BJ: The war in Ukraine. No, I don't think it was addressed. Moving to more sustainable sources of energy. Labor has some good ideas. The LNP just don't really want to talk about it or see the need for it. I can't work that bit out. I think Labor understand we need to move more towards renewable energy. Preferences. No. I just want to put a 1 next to the candidate I want, why do I have to number the others. I don't want to vote for them, I want my 1 vote going to just the candidate I vote for. IP: Cost of living, housing affordability and health. People on pensions are doing it really tough, especially if they're renting, and both major parties need to deliver more in this area. I don't understand why both major parties are so focused on trying to help people buy a house when renters are getting the short end of the stick. The health sector is being grossly underfunded at a federal level, and the funding they do receive isn't having any effect on solving problems within state health sectors. MB: Debt: The only party with a plan to get rid of the trillion-dollar debt is the UAP with its 15 per cent Iron Ore Levy, which effectively has China, Japan and South Korea pay off our debt. The other parties seem intent to inflate the problem away which is a big problem for anyone on a fixed income. Energy availability: Net zero is a thinly veiled, global governance and depopulation agenda. Expensive and unavailable "green" power for the poor will result in death and sickness. Social credit system/Central Bank Digital Currency: Lefties and Greens will push these international bankster programs which could control what and if you can buy goods. For example, it could prevent you from buying meat due to "environmental reasons". Or turn off your wallet for whistle blowing. MH: Probably Albo. The promise to not over-commit and be honest probably struck well with other people. PM: Scomo's attack on ICAC. SP: I don't think there was a standout moment for any candidate, it was the same, tried and true approach from both Morrison and Albanese. GC: None as per usual election time, you see the two leaders vying for media time and trying to outdo one another. They need to come out to the country areas instead of always campaigning in city or coastal regions. BJ: That the two parties (Labor Liberal) never change and that I really do not like our two-party system. Even if you vote for someone not of these parties there are still preferences that end up going to them. IP: Perhaps Labor's announcement that they'd assist people to buy their first homes, but then the Coalition hit back by defending the success of their First Home Guarantee scheme, so it's all tit-for-tat really. In truth, that's a hard question to answer. MB: Pauline Hansen's censored please explain video which points out how the certain parties may cheat in this election. MH: I'd vote independently for Kate Hook. Her drive to put the Electorate over Career is a stunning breath of fresh air. I originally was tentatively looking at the ALP but have been won over by Kate Hook. PM: I would vote for Kate Hook, and yes, it has changed, I didn't know anything about her at the start of the election. SP: I'm leaning towards the independents. GC: Still haven't made up my mind as it's early days yet. To me it will be, can either of them make good on their promises? It's easily to be swayed by a sweetener (promise) but can they deliver? BJ: Kate Hook. No, it hasn't changed. IP: I'm still undecided because I want to get my head around the policies rather than the parties. MB: I will vote for the UAP and other freedom parties who are rational and logical. MH: It's a close call I think but it's looking like Labor might get the edge in. Young people will be lured by the promise of more affordable housing (can't say I blame them; I'm in that category). People want change but it depends on how much they want it. Of course, a Hung parliament would always be fun; it means the parties HAVE to compromise on things and work together. PM: Given the amount of Independents looking like taking some seats, I think it will be a hung parliament, with Labor probably getting enough support to form government. SP: Close call. I think Labor might just get over the line, but it'll go down to the wire with preferences in many seats. I don't know whether there'll be an answer on election night. GC: Too hard to call at this moment. BJ: It's hard to say, I'm still undecided. Last time I thought Labor, but I was wrong. So, I'll wait until we are closer. IP: Labor may have a chance if they get their preferences right, but honestly, I hope we get a government who'll put voters before themselves. MB: The Liberal Party will get more seats than the Labour party, freedom parties will get 10 seats, the Teal Climate 200 Party will get one seat.

