Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman have been busy snapping away across the city in recent days. On Thursday, Jude was at James Sheahan Catholic High School for a science challenge. She then went to the Orange Ex-Services' Club for a Veterans Legacy Lunch. On Friday morning, Jude went to a party for Max Hazeltons birthday. She also went to the Marang Gunya Centre where a Mother's Day celebration was held. On Saturday, Jude went along to the Orange Civic Theatre for a performance of Alice in Wonderland. She also went along to Ladies Day at Waratahs Sports Ground.

