news, local-news,

An Orange firefighter has called on the city's drivers to "use common sense" following a blaze on Monday. Orange Fire and Rescue were called to Woodward Street at the cross of Rosemary Lane at 8.42am on May 9. Two wheelie bins out the back of a house had caught fire and spread to the home. Station officer Matthew Jeffery said: "The fire spread from the wheelie bins to both the external wall and ceiling space. "There were two persons at home at the time. As part of our firefighting efforts, we made sure they were evacuated." He added that both people were not injured as a result of the fire. Mr Jeffery noted that drivers who continued to use the street while the fire was burning made the situation harder than it could have been. "In the early stages, the flow of traffic made it difficult and unsafe until both fire and police could close down both laneways," he said. "People need to use some common sense. In our case, there was a fire truck on the incorrect side of the road with flashing lights and firefighters, so if you can, take an alternate route rather than squeeze past the fire truck. There was one lane open at the time, but they could have turned left at Prince Street and avoided driving past the incident." Mr Jeffery noted that the cause of the fire was not thought to be suspicious and offered advice for people to help them avoid this happening at their home. "One thing we do find in the winter months, we get a number of fires like this and they're caused by people emptying their wood fires into the bin and they can catch on fire days later," he said. "It's not a bad idea if you are going to empty your ashes, do it into a steel bucket, wet them down and put them in the bin a few days later if you can." Orange police and NSW Ambulance were also called to the Woodward Street fire, which was put out by around 9.45am. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/9f216eae-b078-401d-b0df-a0bc882247c7.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg