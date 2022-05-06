news, local-news, andrew regan, orange, emus, kangaroos, dubbo

When Andrew Regan suffered a spinal injury that left him as an incomplete quadriplegic, word travelled far and wide. From the place he calls home in Orange, to Dubbo and even Wagga Wagga, people have been lining up to help raise money for he and his family. A GoFundMe page raised more than $250,000 in the first two days, but Anthony Golding wasn't about to rest on his laurels. A friend of the injured rugby player, Mr Golding organised a 'Rally for Reegs Raffle and Mother's Day Auction' which will be held this Saturday at Dubbo's Number 1 Oval, Victoria Park, when Emus take on Mr Regan's former club, the Kangaroos. "We thought it was a great opportunity to start pumping this fundraiser up. The two clubs that he's played for in the Central West, playing against each other," he said. "I've been in contact with some Emus boys and they're jumping right behind us and I'm sure we'll do the same when they do something of their own." Mr Golding had no problems trying to organise prizes for the raffle either. "The local businesses have been fantastic. As soon as I rang them and told them what it was for, they said whatever we needed, they were happy to help," he added. "We've been in touch with a couple of the super rugby teams, so we've got a couple of jerseys coming along for a later auction. A couple of us were talking about it last Saturday and we jumped at it and it's gone mad this week." Tickets for the raffle will be available over the course of the next four Kangaroo home games, with the drawing to take place on July 9, coinciding with 'Dubbo Roos Old Boys' day. As for this Saturday, Mr Golding imagines a dry eye will be hard to find. "You hear about these injuries happening to other people, but when it really hits one of your mates, it hits close to home," he added. "I think there will be a bit of emotion behind it. I think everyone just really wants to help out and do their part." Emus president Jamil Khalfan said the support had been incredible. "It shows what our community can do when we come together and as a club we can't thank everyone enough," Khalfan said. "We're all grateful for the support of all the rugby clubs that have reached out, and particularly Dubbo Roos this weekend. Of course, Reegs played at Dubbo so it is a cause close to their heart too and as a club we'll be doing everything we can to support their fundraising efforts and we'd encourage everyone to please give whatever they are able to. "We're planning for more fundraising opportunities throughout the season, which we'll keep everyone posted on."

