news, local-news,

A man in his 50s was taken to Orange Hospital following a protracted rescue at Lake Canobolas in the early hours of Sunday morning. A spokesman from Ambulance NSW said paramedics received a call just before 5am with a report that a man in his 50s had fallen near a walking trail and had a leg injury. However, there were accessibility issues with the rescue and a four-wheel-drive ambulance was called in to access the site. "We had four crews attend," the spokesman said, "there were a few access issues." Fire and Rescue NSW station officer Brad Monico said a fire crew was also called to the scene at 5.38am to help carry the man a short distance to the ambulance. On Thursday, firefighters also responded to a fire at the Royal Hotel in Orange. Station officer Monico said there was a rubbish fire in an alley at the back of the hotel that had been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived. However, he said the hotel had to be evacuated and there was a lot of smoke presence in the upstairs accommodation. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/0ece43f8-ade7-4dc7-b28b-89957a2b5f84.jpg/r0_102_1170_763_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg