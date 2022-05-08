sport, local-sport,

With Forbes receiving three yellow cards, Orange City may look at Saturday as the one that got away with their youthful side looking to solidify combinations at Pride Park. Despite holding the football in attacking territory on plenty of occasions, City were unable to ice their opportunities with the referee ruling a held up and double movement on two instances. A close contest at times, Forbes ran through late in the game to finish 33-15 winners. "We've got to learn to trust in each other, we were down in their end and tried to force the try too hard," Orange City prop, Josh Tremain, said. "I think if we can hold that back a phase or two we'll be right. "It's disappointing to lose again but I took a hell of a lot of positives and we improved in a lot of areas." With a young team, Tremain agreed that being clinical in attack will come with experience. "It's part and parcel of it for sure - there's a few 18 to 19 year olds in our back line and they're growing as players themselves," he said. "We've got no excuses but we're learning to play with each other and getting those connections right. "There was a lot of effort out there today, I don't think the score really reflects it but to Forbes credit they're an experienced team and too good." Forbes were strong in the first half, coming away with a 16-3 lead at the break. However, City could've gone into the sheds with momentum with the held up call coming just before the whistle. The Platypi ran out with only 13-men after two yellow cards, and they were down to 14-men again in the 50th minute with Tom Menzies taking a break. City made the most of Forbes' shortage with outside centre Mark Burton putting in a beautiful grubber off a scrum with Traye Hodge scoring. Live-wire Forbes winger, John Monk, was over in the 58th minute with a terrific break down the right wing to make it 21-10. Tremain himself was next to score in front of the ladies day crowd, taking the ball off a maul as the score read 21-15 with City in with a sniff. However, the ever-reliable Mahe Fangupo was too smart in the 70th minute, taking a run from scrumhalf to score and make it 28-15 with the result beyond doubt. Fangupo was involved again late in the game, stripping the ball close to the try-line with Peni Gaunimeke scoring in the corner to end the game at 33-15. Forbes captain, Matt Coles, said he was more impressed with his side's defence than attack. "At times we're still pushing that final pass a bit, and not getting to where we need to be, but today was mostly all about defence, having three blokes off we knuckled down," he explained. "It was all about attitude and working for each other." Coles added the sin-bins were something his team need to work on. "We were not quite using our brain and consistently doing the same thing over and over again. We're our own worst enemies," he said. While City walked away with a loss, the emergence of new recruit Mark Burton was particularly entertaining with the outside centre involved in several attacking passages. "He's fitting in really well," Tremain said. "He's a huge addition to our side and we love having the big fella and he's just guiding our backs around nicely. "He's trying to do so much work because he's a good player and if the boys get around him that's where we'll go forward." With City scoring wins in the women's and colts matches, Tremain was happy the club were able to impress in some capacity for Ladies Day. "We wanted all four but two is an improvement," he said. "At least we put something together for the ladies, including their win. "It was a huge progression for the club today and I hope everyone can understand that and hold our heads high." FORBES PLATYPI 33 (Mahe Fangupo 2, Tom Maguire, John Monk, Peni Gaunimeke tries; Daniel Sweeney conversion, 2 penalties) defeated ORANGE CITY 15 (Traye Hodge, Josh Tremain tries; Mark Burton conversion, penalty

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/0b32ba9c-42ac-462e-96e2-018e33153c75.JPG/r0_162_5568_3308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg