sport, local-sport,

He's known for a few weeks and had to keep things under wraps, but the cat is finally out of the bag - Nick Murphy will represent NSW Country under 18s. After receiving a call from New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) about his selection, Murphy only told family before the team was announced on Wednesday (May 4). "I told a few people like mum and dad and most of my family but didn't tell anyone else from footy, I just waited until the teams were announced," he said. "I was pretty excited, my heart was beating, I thought, that's pretty crazy, so it was definitely very exciting." During Western Rams' Laurie Daley Cup campaign, Murphy more than impressed, scoring five tries throughout their campaign. And while NSW Country selection wasn't his priority, the thought was always there. "I definitely worked hard and didn't really think about it too much, just kept it in the back of my mind that it's definitely an opportunity," he said. "Every game I just worked hard and did what I could for the team and obviously the results paid off." After playing in the halves originally, a switch to fullback in round four may have been the clincher for his selection, with the Orange CYMS junior scoring a hat-trick against Monaro Colts in their 34-10 victory. "I didn't mind either position but when I went to fullback I had the freedom to roam around and do my own thing," Murphy explained. "It was good to roam around each side of the field and do what I could on both sides." By showing off his various skills, Murphy's performance naturally landed him a spot as utility in the Country side. "I'll be 14 and come on wherever," he said. "Whether it's half, fullback, hooker or lock, Hank (coach Kurt Hancock) said he could use me in any different position which was really good and he's a really good coach, I know him really well and I trust him for everything." With Murphy the only Western Rams player selected for the side, he'll come in ready to mix it with players he's never competed with, only against. "I don't know anyone, it'll be good to meet new faces and some pretty handy footy players," he said. The Country and City squads will play representative matches on May 14 - 15 across three venues. The opening day of competition on Saturday May 14 will include matches for 16s, 18s and Women's Open Age at 4 Pines Park, Brookvale; while a Wheelchair Rugby League match will be played at Niagara Park Stadium.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/b491086a-e9b0-4cf3-88c0-6316de622c7c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg