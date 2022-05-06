sport, local-sport,

Six tries in five games. That was more than enough for NSW Country selectors and it's what landed Harry Wald a spot in the representative jersey after a stellar Laurie Daley Cup campaign. Playing for Western Rams, the winger was on fire throughout the competition with his best performance coming against Macarthur West Tigers in round three as he went over for a double. With a try in every match, Wald's form was more than deserving of a spot in the under 16s side to play NSW City. Understandably, he was over the moon when he received the call from NSWRL. "I was really happy, I feel like it's going to be a really great opportunity to play good footy," he said. "It'll be a different experience, I look forward to seeing how coaches operate, meeting new people and playing competitive footy." While his Rams side went winless throughout the Cup, the experience wasn't lost on Wald with the Bloomfield junior making the most of the opportunity. "I loved it, I loved my team, I loved the coaches and enjoyed just playing with footy with all the Western Rams boys - it's a really good competition," he said. "The main differences were the focus on a lot of one per centers and you find out there's a lot of good footy players across New South Wales." The under 16s side will play 10:30am on May 14 at 4 Pines Park in Brookvale. The Country v City concept made a successful return to the NSWRL calendar in 2021 with the selection criteria based on residency.

