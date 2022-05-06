sport, local-sport,

Brother vs brother. Club vs club. It's set to be a huge day of rugby league at Wade Park on Sunday, and the headline act will come in under 18s as Connor and Alex Vardanega face off. "Mum's very excited, so are our younger siblings," both boys said. Connor will start at lock for his Hawks side while Alex is on the wing and with Alex pointing to Connor straight away when asked who wins backyard footy, he'll be looking to reverse the scores on the field. However, it remains to be seen if he'll take a few runs in the middle to find his brother. "We'll see what happens," Alex said. After a tough start to the season with Hawks in 8th and CYMS 9th, both boys agreed the merger with Group 11 has made things more competitive. "It's been pretty good, with different clubs and new people out there it makes the competition a lot better and a lot harder," Connor said. Alex: "We were versing the same opponents every week and it's good that it's now added in new people to the mix." With Hawks coming into this game off one win and two losses, Connor believes there's only one area they need to clean up. "We probably need to improve on ball control, everything else we're pretty strong in," he said. The lock is also coming into his season with Hawks off the back of a solid experience playing with Penrith Panthers in Harold Mathews Cup where his side made the finals. "It was a good experience up there, they were nice boys and it was a different type of footy," he said. "Hopefully I head back up there next year, we'll see what happens."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/8ebc9f83-b0f3-4ad7-adc1-b5a21c7f5b23.jpg/r723_642_4490_2770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg