It's been two to three years in the making and this Saturday, Canowindra will be turning up the lights. After upgrades were finally completed, a full day of sport with the Canowindra Tigers and Canowindra Pythons will be a treat for locals. "We were going to have a night game at some stage and now we've got the opportunity to test the new lights out," Tigers president Andrew Whatman said. "We've been given the approval to use them, it'll be the start of something and hopefully we run a few more night games. "It started probably two or three years ago - we were lucky enough to get a grant and it's come to fruition." The night game will be the Tigers first in several years and Whatman hopes to see a similar crowd to that match. "About four or five years ago we had a night game at Canowindra but we hired a bunch of lights and it wasn't quite adequate," he said. "That was a massive game - this weekend being a Trundle game and obviously 7 o'clock it's not over late, hopefully we get a fairly good crowd." Canowindra will welcome back Jayden Brown this weekend after the half missed the Peak Hill match with COVID. However, captain Ronny Lawrence will unfortunately still be out with a calf injury. "He'll probably be out for another two or three weeks, he's getting itchy but it's a calf muscle and you can't come back early from that," coach Kevin Grimshaw said. The coach added he's expecting a tough Trundle side to turn up. "They'll be very strong, they've got some good players across the board and I'm hearing their hooker is pretty good," he said. "It'll be a good test for us to see how we come back after the loss." First game on Saturday will be Canowindra Pythons playing Yeoval Eagles at 2pm in the Oilsplus Cup. Canowindra Tigers will play a night time fixture kicking off at 7 for round three of the Woodbridge Cup while their league tag side play at 5:40.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/4ab53135-4832-4b70-ae87-af8c0ca9d4a5.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg