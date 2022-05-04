news, local-news,

"It's about more than just sex toys." Those are the words of Flirt's Anna Feebrey who for the first time since the pandemic began, will be hosting classes designed not just to spice up the sex lives of couples, but break the stigma of what their adult toy shop is all about. "We have people who come in and they might be 60 or 70 and they've had prostate cancer or they've had a mastectomy and they're trying to get their mojo back and they're not sure what to do," Ms Feebrey said. "We can guide them along the process. I think that's what makes it worthwhile is that we do get people coming in here and we are genuinely helping them." The first class in Orange will happen on Saturday, while their Bathurst store will also take part with their own class Friday. Ms Feebrey will run both and said they will cover a wide range of topics during the once-a-month courses. "This month is 'spice it up', which is designed more for couples, but singles are welcome," she said. "We're going through a-z with sex toys, even going through the emotional connection and making time for each other with communication. "It sounds very basic, but when there's so much going on, you just might not take the time to ask your partner how are you." Flirt's regional manager Jules Pearce said the events were "super popular" prior to COVID and hoped to have a packed house once again. "A lot of what we teach is hands on," she said. "As a business, we pride ourselves on not just selling the fun, but properly educating people and breaking down the stigma of what an adult shop is." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/9499f64c-e23b-49c6-9365-1181ed55d43b.JPG/r1_285_5564_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg