ORANGE is in for a cold snap later this week with the city's overnight minimum temperature expected to drop below zero for the first time this year. Proving winter is around the corner, Friday morning is expected to be clear but freezing with a minimum of -3 degrees while the maximum won't climb into double digits with 9 predicted According to Weatherzone.com the reason is a mass of cold air from waters around Antarctica which is moving towards Australia from the south. The edge of the front was expected to sweep across Victoria, Tasmania and NSW on Wednesday and into Thursday, causing temperatures to drop by around 5 or more degrees. Some southern areas above 900 metres could receive snow. There is also a chance of hail and rain while blustery winds are also in the mix. Fine weather is predicted for Orange on Saturday but it will be chilly, with a minimum of -2 and a max of 9 while there will be some clouds on Sunday, with temperatures falling to 0 overnight with a max of 12. The big chill should ease into next week although there is a chance of rain.

