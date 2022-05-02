news, local-news,

MEMBER for Orange Phil Donato will take a short hiatus from his NSW Parliamentary duties following the death of his father Luciano on Saturday night. Luciano Donato, or Louie as he was better known, died at home with his wife Maria close by. He was 84, having celebrated his last birthday on April 9. Phil Donato described his father in simple terms. "He was a good guy," he said. "He wasn't an overly affectionate sort of bloke but, most of that era probably weren't but he always worked hard and provided for his family, loved the kids, the grandkids and great grandkids. "Always a happy sort of guy, never complained, never whinged, even when he was sick, the last six months or so. He went out on his terms, he wouldn't have wanted to die in hospital, still smoking up until the day he died." Luciano Donato was born in Australia in 1938 after his father migrated here from Sicily in the early 1920s. The family established a market garden in Sydney suburb Milperra before moving to a bigger property at Moorebank. "That was basically like a family-run business, my grandfather, my dad, his older brother and then they had a stand at the old Sydney markets... where they'd sell what they used to grow," Mr Donato said. The family sold the farm in the 60s and then purchased a fruit shop in Chester Hill in the Bankstown area which they ran for around 35 years. "Then he retired in the early 2000 and moved up to Orange," Mr Donato said explaining, he and his sister Josie had already moved to the area with their families. "Dad's other interest was growing fruit and vegetables, he always had a knack for that, a trait from his upbringing as a market gardener on the family farm, and being in the family fruit shop business for over 30 years." Mr Donato laughed when asked is father's thoughts on his entering politics with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party. "You know what he did say and I don't know if you want to print this or not but he said to me 'you're too honest for politics'," Mr Donato said. "He was quite proud but he wasn't the sort of guy to say it. "He instilled a lot of good values." Mr Donato also paid tribute to the palliative care his family received during his father's illness, led by Dr Louis Christie and his team, and family GP Joe McRae. "We are very lucky here in Orange to have this level of care provided throughout our community through these medical professionals." Luciano Donato is survived by his wife Maria and his two children, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His funeral will be held on Monday, May 9. He will be placed in the family vault at Liverpool cemetery.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/5901ab5c-0475-4e88-b9f5-00dcb953c824.jpg/r3_134_1437_944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg