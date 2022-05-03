news, local-news,

The sight of empty supermarket shelves helped fuel a surge of interest in backyard food gardens during the pandemic. Now, with fruit and veggie prices soaring (inflation figures released last week revealed vegetables prices are up 6.6 per cent and fruit 4.9 per cent year on year), growing your own is looking even more attractive. Orange couple Josie and Gary Sanders planted their first vegetable garden more than a decade ago and now have twenty raised beds that they use to grow a variety of veg including tomatoes zucchini, potatoes, broccoli, garlic, lettuce, spinach, strawberries, and raspberries. They also have fruit trees, and a herb garden close to the kitchen with herbs like rosemary, parsley, chives, mint and thyme. Josie says growing food is in her blood: "My father grew up on a market garden - it's very traditional that Italians grow stuff." She says while saving money isn't the main reason she grows food, it can help with the grocery bills. Herbs are a good starting point and anyone can grow them, she says. "Herbs you can grow in pots. You don't need acreage or a big yard. Even if you don't own the place or you're renting, you can still grow things in pots or raised beds." Horticulturist Mary Ann Mein of Thomson's Garden Centre says people often aren't aware of how much can be grown during the cooler months in Orange. "A lot of people concentrate on the summer veggies, but a true gardener knows there's a lot they can grow in the winter too," she said. She says its an ideal time for planting as the soil has plenty of moisture and still has a bit of warmth: "With the sunny days at the moment you'll get that growth before it gets too cold." Broccoli, cauliflower, onions, leeks and pak choy are good winter crops, as are silverbeet, spinach and beetroot, she said. Aside from the money you might save, growing your own produce means "it's fresh, it's there when you want it, and you don't have to got out to the shop and get it," Ms Mein said. "It's very satisfying." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/d9a8a55a-030c-4ace-be19-ce59c84fca98.JPG/r0_326_5568_3472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg