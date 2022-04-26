community, faces-of-orange, Cabonne, Molong, Anzac, Dave Fleming

'TWO for two-up' seems to have a nice ring to it, with a pair of Molong locals teaming up each year to host the iconic game on Anzac Day. Reg Maxwell of Molong Meats, the small town's butcher since 2021, says he makes a point of keeping old-timer Dave Fleming nearby for the annual post-service celebrations, with many residents relying on the man's well-known face to grace the two-up tarp. "I know how to run everything, but it's [Dave's] face that helps bring everything together - he's a huge part of Anzac Day here," Mr Maxwell said. "Dave's been running two-up for easily 20 years, it'd have to be 20 years, and we look forward to him turning up to help and he does, every year. "He can't really talk, but he's always here." Spinning coins into the air from the wooden kip, Mr Fleming is also the avid announcer of the heads or tails status of the pennies, with a suspenseful crowd eyeing him closely for the post-betting outcome. Though, his announcements come in the physical form of a tap on his head or a tap of the rear to decipher between the two. Scarce on the verbal communication front, Mr Fleming uses an electrolarynx - an electrical device on his throat - to hold a brief chat when he can. The medical technology was purchased through donations from fundraisers driven by the townspeople, after Mr Fleming's battle with throat cancer resulted in the loss of his larynx two years ago. Though, for those who know him well, it hasn't held him back - and especially not on Anzac Day. "A lot of people say they won't come here and play two-up unless Dave's there helping run it," Mr Fleming's wife, Jeanette Fleming said. "Even though he can't talk properly on the microphone, he just loves to do it - he really loves being there, being a part of it." President of the Molong RSL Club, Mary Mulhall echoed Dave's love of the day's post-service celebrations, describing his as a "soul-man" in the town. "I've known Dave a long time and he's a great, lovely and generous man," Mrs Mulhall said. "He'll do anything for you and he's just a soul-man. He loves doing two-up, even with his disability, so as soon as I asked him would he do it, he said 'yes - yes I would'." For Kim Stojanov, owner of the town's Freemasons Hotel, she says the mere thought of Mr Fleming's absence on Anzac Day in Molong "would be devastating". "100 per cent I think it would be so strange to not see him running the show on Anzac Day, he's always been a part of it since my [now adult] boys were growing up," she said. "To imagine not having Dave there, it would be devastating - he's the driving force of two-up at the RSL after the services and he's been doing it for as long as I can remember." Like Mrs Stojanov, Mr Maxwell felt as though the day wouldn't be the same without him either, acting as somewhat of Mr Fleming's partner-in-events for several years now. "I've been tied up in the two-up with Dave for about 10 years, at least, and I took over his position as president of the snooker club when he became crook about four years ago," he said. "But it's not about the beers, it's about reflecting on what Anzac is and coming together to commemorate those who've served - which is important to Dave, to all of us. "At the end of the day, no matter what this town comes together for, it's the fact that everybody does just band together. "I can't say how it works and it's hard to put into words, it's just a small town thing - we all band together." Following media introductions, an expression of gratitude and a farewell handshake, Mr Fleming pressed down on the button embedded in the centre of his throat. "We've never had anybody from the paper come on Anzac Day, thank you for being here," he said. "This is very special for Molong."

