Retail workers across Orange are calling for a pay increase so they can deal with the increased cost of living including higher food prices and housing. The SDA retail union is backing calls for a five per cent increase to the minimum wage. SDA NSW branch secretary Bernie Smith said he has spoken with a female retail worker in Orange. The woman works for a supermarket in Orange and cannot be named due to a clause in her employment contract. "She's very worried about the increase in everyday living costs," Mr Smith said. He said the woman and her partner recently moved from another regional city nearby. "Her previous rent was about $200 a week, in Orange it is now $500 a week, placing additional strain on the household budget," Mr Smith said. "She is also worried about the rising cost of groceries, with the price of an average shop increasing, and the cost for many common items jumping not 20 or 50 cents but by several dollars in one hit. "This is not an isolated story, this is happening right across NSW and across regional Australia. The cost of housing, the cost of groceries, the cost of childcare, they're all rising and biting people's hip pockets." According modelling from independent think tank Per Capital released by the SDA, 10.94 per cent of the Orange workforce is made up of retail workers. Of those 1947 retail workers 1128 are females earning an economic contribution of $1,028,459 per week through wages while, 819 of the workers are male and earn $1,079,343 per week. Retail made up 7.27 per cent of the Cabonne workforce with 293 females bringing in $189,690, and 153 males bring in $175,433 each week in wages. A survey of SDA members also found increasing household bills and cost of living is the main concern, followed by high rental and house prices and lack of jobs for younger people. Forty-six per cent of regional SDA members were concerned with the effect of high rental and house prices to the future health and livability of their local area. "That is why these essential retail workers don't just deserve but need a fair pay rise on [July 1]," Mr Smith said. "That is why these essential retail workers are campaigning for a five per cent pay rise this year." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

