news, local-news,

Breakthrough sports technology is being launched in Orange on Tuesday. Simplified Sports director Mike Middleton is launching his golf-teaching-aid, StraightShooter. SSTR is a lead-arm guide that helps the user get better control of that important part of the swing pattern, and can be worn during a practice round. Mr Middleton said formal testing of SSTR shows noteworthy improvements in accuracy, distance, and consistency can be expected. He deems it to be an Orange invention because of all the support that district golfers, coaches and interested parties have offered. "The SSTR team has now extended the size-range to accommodate more of the COVID-affected, burgeoning golf-market, including strong interest from overseas," he said. "This product-range development has taken quite a large investment of time and funds over the last few years." While an on-line presence is now in play, the SSTR expansion plan also includes being able to buy locally and attend demo-days scheduled around the region. Nicky Macqueen has run various businesses in Orange before including the Mountain Tea House and the Dragonfly Lounge. Now she has opened The Little Art Nook at Orange City Centre where she's selling art supplies and has plaster and wooden objects for children to paint. "I'm an artist and I've often struggled to find good art supplies around Orange," Mrs Macqueen said. "I was hoping to supply good art supplies and often I hear there's nothing for kids to do around Orange and that's why I included the plaster and wood painting." She said there was interest during the holidays for the painting. However, she also sells paints, pencils, oils and pastels based off what she knows are good brands and from her experience studying a Bachelor of Fine Art at COFA, now known as UNSW Art and Design. She also supplies craft items including jewellery making supplies. "I've been in Orange for quite awhile. I grew up here and moved away and came back about eight years ago," Mrs Macqueen said. Beauty treatments and cocktails will go hand and hand this week when Corina Kenny diversifies her business. Ms Kenny opened Happy YoYo earlier this year but said it was only busy a couple of nights a week so she is introducing beauty to the business and renaming it Beauty and Bubbles Beauty and Nail Bar. "Everyone is starting to book and tag their friends which is good," she said after making a social media post about the business. "Girls can come and get a nice cocktail and beauty treatment and cheeseboard at the same time." Ms Kenny said she already has a hens party booked for 25 women in November but smaller groups will also be welcome and people can still go there for a catch up and a cheese board despite the restaurant area being changed. Girls under 18 can also enjoy the beauty service with an alcohol-free mocktail. "I'm a beauty therapist, I've had Beautytalk, Utopia, all these places," she said. Bookings can be made on the Beauty and Bubbles Facebook page and Ms Kenny is also looking for a beauty therapist to join the business. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/a2b2a393-4d06-4c33-9f55-b0d508cc29e2.JPG/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg