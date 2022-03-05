news, local-news, Risky Paddock, Dr Cilla Kinross, Orange, CSU

DUBBED 'Risky Paddock' due partly to its flood-prone terrain, Charles Sturt University's creek-side land is in need of some tender loving care next weekend. Project manager and adjunct lecturer of environmental management, Dr Cilla Kinross said that although the restoration plot is a "challenging site", many hands will make much lighter work on its worker bee day set for March 12, benefitting little local creatures in the long-run. "We put weed mat along the creek, which was a good idea as it helps to suppress the weeds problem, but we had so many floods - particularly the recent floods - where there's now weeds growing through holes in those mats and threatening native plants," Dr Kinross said. "So, we need to remove the weeding influx as a main priority; clearing them to provide that good habitat, as the weeds are threating to strangle the native plants that were planted there last April." When historical land clearing had taken place across the city, Dr Kinross says the aftermath of this process had unfortunately left native animal species without a water-based place to call home. "Most of the other creeks around Orange were cleared for agricultural reasons, without realising that it would cause erosion of the banks," she said. "What this meant was that we moved very important habitat for animals of all types, particularly birds and bats and [the cleared spaces] were replaced with willow trees - but they don't provide good habitat for fauna, as they don't have seeds or flowers or the structure that our native animals need. "So, we're now replacing those rows with native plants; which will still hold the banks together, but also create the right habitat for those animals who need it." The project was funded under the Department of Primary Industries' banner of the Fish Habitat Action Program, with Summer Hill Creekcare, Orange City Council, Central Tablelands Landcare and CSU jumping on board to make the Orange Campus paddock habitable for native fish and wildlife. "The original idea of the grant was to provide habitat for native fish, but there's almost no native fish left in our creeks around here," Dr Kinross explained. "By providing shade and logs, native fish can eventually be placed back in the creek and the habitat will be there, but we're thinking very long-term here, say, for the next 20 years. "I guess we're trying to put it back to how it was, but it's difficult to get it back exactly the way it was because of changes in hydrology, but we do our best." With 10 registered people already on board, Dr Kinross says that the corner of Banjo Paterson Way and Ophir Road location could do with a few more handfuls of support. "It needs a bit of 'TLC' - cutting back weeds from around our plantings and putting a few more in depending on the time, weather and number of volunteers," she said. "We lost a few [plantings] in the floods and the survivors need a helping hand." With an orchardist set to bring "plenty of fresh fruit" on the day, volunteers are asked to wear a hat with long clothes and long boots, own water supply and some garden implements, if possible. "It's a challenging site with a little bit of hard work involved, but it's not complicated and certainly a good sociable event outdoors," Dr Kinross added. To register your interest for the weed whacking and plant rescue morning, email Dr Cilla Kinross at ckinross@csu.edu.au or ring 0439 815 791 for the 9:30am to 12 midday working bee event.

