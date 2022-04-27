news, local-news,

An organisation that was formed in 1947 to help World War II veterans with hearing loss is calling for more people to get tested in Orange. Orange Hearing Australia Centre specialist audiologist, clinical coach and manager Janet Chapparo said a hearing test should be part of everyone's regular health checks. "Because your hearing changes gradually, the early signs of hearing loss can easily go unnoticed, so it's really important to take good care of your hearing by getting regular checks with a hearing care professional," she said. "Some of the early signs of hearing loss include asking people to repeat themselves, straining to hear in many situations leading to feeling tired after social outings, having the TV volume louder than others enjoy or you might have a ringing or buzzing sound in your ears (tinnitus)." She said hearing loss and tinnitus are two of the most common conditions experienced by former Australian Defence Force personnel. "Veterans of all ages may experience hearing loss or tinnitus, or both conditions due to their exposure to loud noise during military training and service." Veterans are eligible to receive subsidised hearing services. Veterans with complex hearing needs may require specialist hearing services and additional support, which Hearing Australia provides through the Community Service Obligations (CSO) program. Hearing Australia also provides subsidised hearing services and devices to children and young adults as well as eligible adults with complex hearing rehabilitation needs, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/10dd6daf-6959-4710-a7e4-87fe0fae7898.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg