When petrol prices skyrocketed above $2 a litre last month, enquiries about electric vehicles "went through the roof," according to Orange MG's brand manager Nathan Barry. Mr Barry's dealership offers the cheapest and second-most popular EV on the market after the Tesla, the MG ZS, which retails for just under $50,000. As petrol prices have fallen, the phone calls have tapered off a bit, but it's clear EVs are where car sales are headed, he says. "There's always been consistent enquiry on them but I think over the next few years that'll increase a fair bit as the infrastructure gets better," Mr Barry said. Plugshare.com shows Orange currently only has one rapid charger outside the Civic Theatre in the council car park, and about a dozen 'destination chargers' at places like hotels and wineries, which provide a slower charge. According to the NSW Government's Electric Vehicle fast charging master plan, Orange will need nine fast chargers by 2026 and 43 by 2031 to cater for the growing market. EV owner and enthusiast Granton Smith, of Futuring Orange, says he thinks the EV tide is turning. "I've owned an electric vehicle for a little over 12 months and in that time, the conversations I've had with people about EVS have gone from curiosity to people actually turning their mind to how it can work for them." He says while the upfront costs were still relatively high, that was improving all the time. EVs are not only cheaper to run, but with less moving parts, are cheaper to maintain too, he says. "In 13 months of ownership I've spent $45 on maintenance." Getting your hands on an EV at the moment might not be so easy, however. A global computer chip shortage has slowed production of all new cars, including EVs, creating long wait times. Mr Barry says he hasn't has any full EVs in stock for about six months. "The new model should be here in August/September," he said.

