REGIONAL Express Airline has no plans to change its Sydney services to Orange. The assurance comes after the regional carrier told Bathurst Regional Council it would not be offering flights from Bathurst from the end of May, leaving that city without a direct service to Sydney. In a statement to Australian Community Media, Rex said the Bathurst route was no longer viable. However a spokesperson for Rex on Tuesday confirmed the airline had no plans to change its Orange schedule. "We are reviewing all services regularly but we don't have any changes to communicate regarding our Orange to Sydney service," the spokesperson said. Rex's commitment in Orange was strengthened in February this year when it announced 40 jobs would be created at its Orange call centre, supporting the company's expanded operations in NSW. As part of the expansion plan, Sydney will become the airline's national hub, in a move expected to create 60 jobs in regional NSW and more than 2500 jobs state-wide. The NSW Government was supporting Rex's plan with a package linked to its $250 million Jobs Plus program. However last month, Rex announced it would be increasing its fares across all domestic and regional networks. The airline, which has direct flights from Orange Airport to locations including Sydney and Brisbane, warned passengers prices would increase at least $10, with spiralling fuel costs and overall inflationary pressures to blame. Rex airlines was formed in 2002 after acquiring two regional airlines, the Orange-based Hazelton and Kendell Airlines, from the Ansett Group, which collapsed that same year. Bathurst's deputy mayor Ben Fry said last week Bathurst Regional Council had been in talks with Rex about its services. "Rex have come to us complaining of the market and a drop in seats and a drop in passengers, that sort of stuff," Cr Fry said. "... they framed it a funny way. They said, 'we'll have flights available til the end of May', and that to me, reading between the lines, is that they will no longer offer flights to Bathurst." While Rex appears to be departing, Cr Fry has reassured that council is in talks with other airlines to try to secure a suitable replacement as soon as possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/4dcc996e-f248-48ba-bee3-74d229947d5d.jpg/r8_305_3256_2140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg