Mid-way through the 2021/22 season, George Cumming and Blake Weymouth made the difficult decision to move down to Sydney and test themselves against the best cricketers in the state. The Cavaliers and Orange City players had each enjoyed a stellar start to their careers in Orange, making multiple representative teams along the way. Now with the NSW Premier Cricket season done for this year, the pair have reflected on their time in Sydney. "It took me a little while to adjust," Weymouth, whose time with Randwick Petersham's third and fourth grade sides began with scores of four, zero, zero and one. "But at the back end of the season was when I started to hit my straps and go really well and started to feel comfortable again." That confidence came out with his final two performances with the bat amounting to scores of 46 and 62 not out. "It's 100 per cent a confidence thing. Obviously struggling at the start, not knowing if I belonged here," Weymouth added. "Then you get a couple good shots away and off you go. It gave me some really good confidence and I hope I can take that into next year." Known for his batting prowess, the former Warrior has also started to add another element to his game. "I didn't bowl much back home, but the Randwick boys suggested that I work on it and they'd give me the opportunity," Weymouth added. "So I was working really hard on my bowling and adding that second string to my game." He would finish with three wickets for the season, rolling the arm over in six games. "The club's really good and they've made me feel comfortable. It's a really good culture and I do see myself here for quite a long time," he said. "Hopefully if I go well I'll be playing second grade next season, make a few good scores and hopefully crack first grade." As for former Cavalier Cumming, he also saw a slow start to life for Manly-Warringah. He finished the season with just four wickets @34 in fifth grade, but knows the experience will do him a world of good going forward. "Just training with high calibre players who have a wealth of knowledge. Learning off the first and second graders and all the coaches was really exciting," Cumming said. "It was a good experience. It was tough coming in mid-season when the teams had already been picked, but I gave it a crack. I got good relationships with players in the club which I'll be able to build on next season. "I'll be back for the next season as well." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/374b9bc8-03f7-4a17-bf1b-088743e2f03b.JPG/r0_6_3325_1885_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg