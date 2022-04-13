sport, local-sport, charlie bubb, orange, muay thai

Charlie Bubb is about to kick-off a revenge tour that the Orange fighter hopes will culminate with a world title bout. Nearly 12 months ago, Bubb fought Scotland's George Mann for the WBC World Muay Thai title. He came out second best on that occasion and with COVID forcing the cancellation of many a fight since, he has had to stew on that result for almost a year. "I've obviously been wanting to fight, but the way the world is working we haven't quite been able to make that happen," he said. "It's hard (not fighting), but having the gym here at home makes it easier. I've been down to Sydney and Canberra which has got me off the couch for some training." So when the offer came to fight Thailand's Worajaklek Kiatchatchai on May 28, Bubb jumped at the chance. "I lost 12 months ago and I don't like that hanging over my head for too long. We've been working on a lot of different things and I'm keen to show in this fight what I've learned," he said "The guys from Thailand you never know much about. You don't know if he's had 100 fights, 200 fight or 30 fights. There's one video of him on YouTube so I know he's a southpaw. "I don't like to study too much on my opponents, I like to study my game and what I can improve on. I know why I lost my last fight and now I'm going to show my improved skillset in this fight." With a month-and-a-half to go until his return, Bubb will now turn up the heat in training. "I wasn't too happy with my figure at the start of the year. I was semi-fit because I was going to Sydney all the time for sparring, but the last month or so I've shed a couple unwanted kilos that were there and now it's just picking up fitness," he said. "A lot of my fight style is about fitness so the next six weeks is a real lockdown, selfish period where it's all about me." After going flightless for so long, Bubb is keen to continue the action following his match with Worajaklek. "I obviously want a re-match with George Mann because he beat me for the world title," Bubb added. "I want to win this fight, show that I deserve another shot and that's what I'm going to be chasing after and hopefully over the next six to 12 months start going more international."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/7e48c01a-f90d-45a7-bf03-ba35869c1ac7.JPG/r0_457_4632_3074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg