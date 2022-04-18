sport, local-sport,

Round one of the Peter McDonald Premiership has come and gone with the Group 10 teams winning all their matches against the Group 11 clubs. While there are a lot of talented players around the region, we thought we'd have a look at some of the best and brightest talents to watch for this season. This list has everything from hard-working forwards to electric outside backs and a couple of classy playmakers. Jarryn Powyer (Dubbo CYMS) Criminally underrated, the front-rower plays 80 minutes every single week and is the leader of the Fishies' forward pack. An excellent leader also, Powyer has the ability to lead by example, often taking the tough carries when the game gets tough. The CYMS skipper is not one to shy away from a battle either, going head to head with a strong Orange Hawks forward pack last weekend. Powyer did everything he could to help his side try and get over the line in their opening match of the season. Throw in Billy Sing, Ben Marlin and Hamish Astill, then the Dubbo CYMS forward pack looks incredibly strong for the season, spearheaded by Powyer. READ MORE: Woodbridge Cup stakeholders weigh in on NRLW expansion Josh Merritt (Dubbo Macquarie) Word coming out of the Dubbo Macquarie Raiders' camp is Merritt has been committed to training across the pre-season and along with his brother Jai, could help lead the side back to the top of the league. Raiders captain coach Alex Ronayne recently said Merritt admitted the off-season training was the most he had done in six years. Merritt is as talented as anyone in the competition when it comes to pure footballing ability, add this new desire to get better at training and suddenly the Raiders halfback looks like a very scary prospect for opposition sides. Justin Toomey-White (Wellington) This name should come as a shock to no one. The Wellington Cowboys captain-coach has long been one of the best players in Group 11 and started the year off strongly against Bathurst Panthers last weekend. With the likes of Will Lousick and more leaving the club, several players will need to step up into larger roles throughout the season but Toomey-White is the key to the Cowboys' success in 2022. I went to the Cowboys/Panthers round one match and watched first-hand how Toomey-White goes about his work which is something to behold. One of the first people out of the line in defence, Toomey-White is also a player to puts his hand up when things are tough for his side. Daniel Mortimer (Orange CYMS) Another obvious one, Mortimer is an unreal talent which comes as no surprise to anyone who has seen the former NRL player in action. Word coming out of Nyngan's match against Mortimer's Orange CYMS last weekend was that the playmaker was the difference between his side winning and losing. Orange CYMS are one of the title favourites for the competition and with a player like Mortimer on your side, it is easy to see why they are rated so highly. Mortimer's ability to slow the game down with a clever kick or blow it wide open with a spectacular play is going to be crucial this season with a lot of sides not having seen each other before. Experienced players and the ability to adapt on the fly will be crucial in the Group 10 v Group 11 games this year, with Mortimer ticking both of the aforementioned boxes. Mitch Andrews (Forbes) Forbes hasn't played a game yet this season but Andrews to me is their most important player this season. Having been named to represent NSW Country last season, Andrews has the reputation of being one of the competition's best players and for good reason too. The outside back was brilliant in the early stages of 2021 before injuries halted his progress towards the back end of the season. Forbes is a bit of an unknown quantity this season but if Andrews is at his best then the Magpies will be a nightmare matchup for any side in the region. READ MORE: Junior gala day a roaring success as hundreds of kids participate Rakai Tuheke (Hawks) With Ethan McKellar, Chris Grevsmuhl and Talon Hodge departing Orange Hawks, there's been some major changes in the Hawks' forward pack but Tuheke is one of the faces that remains this year. The hard-running, hard-hitting second-rower will be integral to the Hawks go forward on the edge this year and played a main role in their round one upset of Dubbo CYMS, setting up the first try for Jesse Buchan. Plenty of tries will come for Hawks this year and Hawks' version of Sonny Bill Williams might just be a part of that. Isaac Thompson (Lithgow Workies) While all the attention went to Cowra and their comeback victory against Lithgow in round one, the losing side's crafty hooker was a standout. A Penrith Panthers junior and former Western Ram, this new competition was made for someone like Thompson whose Group 11 career has seen him play for Narromine Jets and Dubbo CYMS. If Workies can give the Peter McDonald Premiership a shake then Thompson will be a big part of that. READ MORE: What did we make of the Peter McDonald Premiership round one? Blake Lawson (Bathurst Panthers) Back from an ACL injury, the passionate Panther will be integral to his side's work around the ruck with Bathurst putting forward one of the best front row packs in the premiership. Panthers' defence kept Wellington in their own half for the majority of round one while their middle forwards continued to roll with post contact metres and Lawson will be a massive part of that if their momentum continues. Hamish Bryant (Mudgee) A Dave Scott medallist in 2016, Bryant is a big game player with x-factor and plenty of mongrel. Despite playing off the bench in Mudgee's round one victory over Macquarie Raiders, Bryant has the ability to lead the forward pack and will no doubt cause problems throughout the middle for opposition teams. Manu Katoa (Cowra) The Magpies' centre comes into the Peter McDonald Premiership as an unknown quantity after he "fell into the lap" of coaches Jack Nobes and Jack Buchanan. His strength was a major asset in Cowra's comeback win over Lithgow as he ran through the opposition for a first half double. Katoa's progress throughout the year will certainly keep plenty of eyes on the Cowra outfit.

