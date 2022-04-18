news, local-news,

A small town business that's weathered the drought and COVID pandemic is up for sale. Michelle Vines has owned Timber Tales Coffee and Gift Shop at Cargo for three and a half years but is now looking to move on and do something else. "The business has been going for five years," she said. "I think after drought and COVID I'm not exactly where I wanted to be with the shop. "We managed to get through, it's got local support." She said being located on the main street it also gets people who are driving through. The shop sells coffee, takeaway sandwiches, cakes and homewares as well as a range of jewellery, gifts and condiments. Ms Vine lives in Orange and drives out to the shop each day. Before taking over the cafe she worked for a real estate company for a couple of years. She has also worked for a pet resort and boarding kennel in Sydney. First year apprentices facing financial or personal hardship will be supported with a $15,000 scholarship to undertake their trade and study through a NSW government scholarship program. Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the NSW Government will invest $1.8 million in the Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships to support 120 people to either start, change or further their career. "Whether you need to purchase new tools, cover fuel or car maintenance costs, or pay for additional training courses, these scholarships have helped people overcome personal barriers to finish their apprenticeships and go onto rewarding careers," Mr Henskens said. The NSW Government will provide $5,000 each year for three years to support apprentices who demonstrate a high aptitude for vocational education and training and are committed to their on the job and formal training. Applications are now open and will close Friday, May 27. Kink Hair and Beauty in Summer Street is for sale. The salon has been established for 18 years and the current premises has sub-let beauty businesses in place. It is currently grossing $25,000 to 30,000 per month and the current owner is willing to stay on a casual basis to enable new owner to grow the salon to the next level.

